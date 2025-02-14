Kho Kho World Cup Champ Chaithra rues cold treatment from Government

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: B. Chaithra, the Kho Kho Champion, who was a part of the Indian team, that lifted its maiden World Cup (WC) in kho kho, at New Delhi recently, has said that, the reward announced by the Government for the very sports, should be encouraging the young players, so that the desi sport gains further recognition.

She was sharing her thoughts at an interview held on JSS Radio 91.2 FM, community radio station at JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science in the city on Feb. 12.

Chaithra, a native of Kuruburu in T. Narasipur taluk of the district, said that, among the ancient Indian sports, kho kho comes second after Kabaddi in Indian sub-continent, as a most popular sport. It brings immense happiness to have won the World Cup for the country in the sport.

“It is indeed a difficult task for the children like myself hailing from rural areas to get admission in colleges. It is nothing short of a achievement, when we play at taluk and district level sports meets. But, it is a matter of regret that, the Government is in a bind, over providing the due reward and job for the sportspersons, despite winning the World Cup for the country,” said Chaithra.

While the kho kho players in the other States, who were part of the World Cup squad, have been rewarded with a cash prize and A-grade jobs, she said.