KIADB begins repair of crater-ridden BEML road

July 5, 2026

Mysuru: Following the front-page report published in Star of Mysore on June 29 with headline ‘BEML-KIADB Road Crater-Ridden,’ the authorities have begun repair and development works on the severely damaged key road in the Mysuru Industrial Area in right earnest.

The BEML-KIADB Road, passes through Infosys Junction and is a vital link connecting Hebbal, Koorgalli, Hootagalli and Bannimantap industrial areas.

Taking cognisance of the Star of Mysore report, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) authorities have taken up asphalting works on a 100-metre stretch of the Infosys Junction-BEML Road in first phase.

According to the contractors, the first phase of the work includes the removal of soil heaps and waste dumped along roadside and asphalting of the 100-metre stretch from Infosys Junction to BEML. Stating that crater-like potholes are first being filled with jelly stones before being asphalted, they said work on the remaining stretch of the road will be taken up soon.

However, KIADB Engineer Hemanth did not provide much information on the road works when Star of Mysore contacted him.

The Infosys Junction-BEML stretch on the key BEML-KIADB industrial area road witnesses heavy traffic every day, particularly between 8 am and 12 noon and again from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The crater-like potholes on the entire stretch had severely hampered the smooth flow of traffic, forcing trucks, other goods vehicles and motorists to move at a snail’s pace with utmost caution.

Several accidents have occurred due to poor condition of the road. Now, with the repair works being taken up, industrialists, motorists, workers and others are hopeful that the works will be completed soon, making travel on the road much easier and safer.