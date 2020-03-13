Kodagu-based man, who returned from Dubai being treated for suspected Coronavirus

March 13, 2020

Madikeri: A man from Kodagu, who had returned from a trip to Dubai, is being treated for suspected coronavirus at Madikeri General Hospital.

The 30-year-old man, who was suffering from throat infection, cold, cough and fever, got himself admitted at the hospital and is being treated for the suspected virus.

Blood and throat swab samples of the suspected patient has been sent to the laboratory in Mysuru and the report is expected today evening.

The person, who was working in Dubai, arrived in Mangaluru and then proceeded to Kodagu. As Kodagu borders Kerala, extra precautions are being taken to prevent the virus in the district, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anees Kanmani Joy.

She further said that steps have been taken to conduct thermal scanning at various tourist spots as a lot of tourists are arriving to the district and added that foreign tourists are being monitored closely. If anyone is found with the symptoms of coronavirus, steps will be taken to provide them treatment, the DC said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. K. Mohan said that specials ward with 10 beds in District Hospitals and two beds in Taluk Hospitals have been reserved to treat those with suspected coronavirus.

