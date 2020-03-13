Illegal transportation of cattle: Two arrested; 37 cows, calves rescued
March 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, who intercepted a Bolero Pick Up (KA-51-9970) vehicle at about 8.45 am on Mar. 12, found cattle being transported illegally in the vehicle and have arrested two persons besides rescuing 37 cows and calves from the vehicle.

The arrested are 23-year-old Afsan Khan and 22-year-old Rumaan Pasha, both residents of Lashkar Mohalla in city.

The Police, who rescued the cattle, have sent them to Pinjrapole, an animal shelter at the foot of Chamundi Hill. 

The cops have seized the vehicle, Rs. 4,000 cash and three mobile phones from the accused. A case has been registered at N.R. Police Station in this regard.

DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and CCB ACP Mariyappa supervised CCB Inspector A. Mallesh, ASI R. Raju and staff Joseph Noronha, Deepak, K.J. Srinivas, Arun Kumar and V. Raghu in the operation, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

