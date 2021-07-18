Kodagu Hockey Coach leaves for Tokyo with Women’s Team

July 18, 2021

Hockey India has announced the 16-member Indian women’s hockey squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which starts from July 23. After the 1980 and 2016 Olympics, the Women’s Team will be playing their third Olympics in Tokyo.

Ankitha Suresh, a Hockey Coach from Kodagu, who has made a mark in national and international-level hockey, has left for Tokyo Olympics along with the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams. She has been selected as Assistant National Coach by Hockey India for the Indian Senior Women’s Hockey Team.

She will be a part of the coach team comprising Graham Reid, Sjoerd Marijne, Shivendra Singh, Gregg Clark, Johanna Schopman and Piyush Dubey of both Men’s and Women’s teams. Along with the team, 19 players from each side including four alternative players and two reserve goalkeepers have also left India.

Scientific advisors for the teams are Robin Arkell and Wayne Lombard, masseur/masseuse are Arup Naskar, Radhika Chaudhari, physiotherapists are Kannan Bose and Nivedita Chopra and video analysts who have been selected are Ashok Kumar and A. Perumal.

Ankitha Suresh is the daughter of B.A. Suresh and B.S. Dharmavathi, residents of Madikeri. She is married to Honnampadi Suresh. Ankitha started her sports career as an athlete and had won medals in 3,000-mts and 5,000-mts running races in national levels. While studying in Junior College in Madikeri, she stumbled upon hockey and her passion for the sport grew after she joined SAI Hockey Hostel in Madikeri for training.

Ankitha also has the distinction of being the one among the five women from Karnataka who have been selected for the Level-3 coaching course offered by Hockey India as well as only Level-2 Technical Official to be selected from India and from Karnataka for the FédérationInternationale de Hockey (FIH) World Cup Women’s Hockey.

She has completed Hockey India Level-1, Level-2 and FIH Level-1 and 2 and also FIH Level-3 conducted by Hockey India and FIH Hockey Academy. A post-graduate diploma holder in e-Finance and Gym Instruction, she holds Masters in Commerce and has a Diploma in Sports Coaching (National Institute of Sports).