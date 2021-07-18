Tokyo Games 2020 (July 23 to August 8, 2021): First batch of Indian athletes depart for Olympic village
Sports

Tokyo Games 2020 (July 23 to August 8, 2021): First batch of Indian athletes depart for Olympic village

July 18, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday gave a formal send-off to India’s first batch of the Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes from eight disciplines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Thakur was accompanied by Minister of State for Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, including President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

A contingent of 88 members, which includes 54 athletes besides support staff and IOA representatives, departed for the Japanese capital on Saturday night to participate in the COVID-hit Tokyo Games, which will begin in a week’s time on July 23.

The eight disciplines comprised archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting.

Hockey, consisting of both the men’s and women’s teams, is the largest among all disciplines.

The hockey teams were accorded a warm reception on entering the IGI terminal, with airport staff clapping on both sides as they walked through.

India’s lone weightlifter in fray, Mirabai Chanu, reached Tokyo on Friday from her training base in St. Louis, USA.

Chanu was accompanied by national coach Vijay Sharma and assistant coach Sandip Kumar, while another assistant coach Pramod Sharma left from the national capital along with the first batch.

The boxers have left from Italy while the shooters reached Tokyo on Saturday, after completing a long training-cum-competition stint in Croatia.

India will be represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held under strict health protocols and without spectators in the wake of the raging pandemic.

READ ALSO  Coronavirus pandemic: No change in Olympics schedule, says Japan PM

Four Indian sailors — Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan (laser class), K.C. Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er class) — were the first from the country to reach Tokyo from their training bases in Europe.

They started training on Thursday. The Indian shooting contingent checked in at the Games Village on Saturday.

Besides, the rowing team has also reached Tokyo, while the boxing contingent has left from its training base in Italy and is scheduled to reach the Japanese capital via Amsterdam on Sunday morning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching