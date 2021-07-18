Kudos to MCC Zone 5 Assistant Commissioner & staff
Voice of The Reader

Kudos to MCC Zone 5 Assistant Commissioner & staff

July 18, 2021

Sir,

The 80 feet Road in Hebbal Second Stage which connects Krishnadevaraya Circle (KD Circle) and Sankranthi Circle had become a flea market over the decades and was a menace to the residents. As this comes under MCC Zone 5 limits, the residents wrote a letter to Assistant Commissioner of the Zone regarding the inconvenience caused.

Krishna, KAS, Assistant Commissioner of Zone 5 (Basavanagudi), took the issue seriously. He along with his staff struggled very hard in shifting the disorganised flea market to a vacant field nearby. The AC heard the problems of both the residents as well as the vendors and found a new place which made it comfortable for everyone.

We the residents of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage and Hebbal 2nd Stage heartily thank him and his team for hearing to the plea and acting accordingly.

– Vidyuth Shashidhar, Mysuru, 14.7.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching