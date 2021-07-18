Kudos to MCC Zone 5 Assistant Commissioner & staff

July 18, 2021

Sir,

The 80 feet Road in Hebbal Second Stage which connects Krishnadevaraya Circle (KD Circle) and Sankranthi Circle had become a flea market over the decades and was a menace to the residents. As this comes under MCC Zone 5 limits, the residents wrote a letter to Assistant Commissioner of the Zone regarding the inconvenience caused.

Krishna, KAS, Assistant Commissioner of Zone 5 (Basavanagudi), took the issue seriously. He along with his staff struggled very hard in shifting the disorganised flea market to a vacant field nearby. The AC heard the problems of both the residents as well as the vendors and found a new place which made it comfortable for everyone.

We the residents of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage and Hebbal 2nd Stage heartily thank him and his team for hearing to the plea and acting accordingly.

– Vidyuth Shashidhar, Mysuru, 14.7.2021

