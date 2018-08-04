Kodagu in-Charge Minister S.R. Mahesh opens his office in Madikeri
To hold public grievance meet on second Friday of every month

Madikeri: Kodagu District in-Charge Minister S.R. Mahesh inaugurated his office at the District Administration Block (First floor)  here yesterday.

After performing puja at the office, Mahesh, speaking to press persons, said that he would attend to the grievances of the public at the office on second Friday of every month exempting holidays.

He further said that he was quite aware of the problems fared by the people in the district and assured to solve them to the best of his ability seeking due suggestions and opinions of local MPs, Legislators and  other leaders.

Continuing, Mahesh said that he was aware of the damages caused by the heavy rain recently in the district and added that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had already visited the district and has released Rs.100 crore for relief works.

Mahesh further said that tourism would get more thrust in the district. He added that Home Stays would be regularised with proper registrations and asked Home Stay Owners to maintain cleanliness around the vicinity.

August 4, 2018

