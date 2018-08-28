‘Kodagu landslides be declared as Natl. and Intl. disaster’

Mysuru: “The recent flood and landslides in Kodagu should be declared as a national and international disaster going by the intensity of the calamity,” asserted Codava National Council (CNC) President N.U. Nachappa.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Nachappa urged the government to rehabilitate the flood victims in Kodagu at their original habitats.

He pointed out that the construction of Harangi reservoir was unscientific resulting in unprecedented earthquakes and landslides. He compared Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand and a similar one in Chile which triggered disaster.

Continuing, Nachappa said that the 24th Annual Kailpodh festival on Sept.1 in Madikeri will be observed as a mourning day with no celebration.

Nachappa added that he has written letters to Prime Minister, President, Ministers and UN Secretary General indicating the gravity of the disaster in Kodagu.

CNC Members Kalappa, Prakash, Poovanna, Biddappa and others were present during the press meet along with two flood victims Thimmaiah and Ranjan.