‘Kodagura Sipayi’ film draws good response

October 27, 2019

Mysuru: Kodava Samaja had organised the screening of the Kodava film Kodagura Sipayi at its premises in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here. Two shows were screened yesterday and three shows today.

The film under the banner of Coorg Coffeewood Movies is produced and directed by Kottukathira Prakash Cariappa.

Storyline

The story revolves around a soldier, who has retired from the Army and wondering what he could do for the wellness of society. Cariappa has excellently woven the story based on a simple baseline.

An attempt to keep alive Government Schools which are getting closed, challenges in homestays and the concern of the retired soldier to do something for the society all are featured in the movie which is adapted from a novel.

Former International Athlete and Ekalavya award winner Arjun Devaiah and model Tejaswini Sharma have essayed the lead roles wonderfully.

Stage programme

A stage programme was held after screening the first show. The film team was felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy expressed happiness in the film getting elected for the International Film Festival and wished the team to come back with an award. Arjun Devaiah introduced the film crew to the audience. He invited comments over the film both positive and negative and expressed his eagerness for an open discussion.

Cariappa disclosed that the film had been screened for the 50th time yesterday and thanked the people for their good support. He presented the traditional Kodava Peeche Katthi to Devaiah.

Kodava Samaja President K. Belliappa, former President Dr. A. Kuttappa, Virajpet Kodava Samaja President V. Vittal Nanaiah, Kodagu Patrakarthara Bhavan President Ramesh Kuttappa, Kodava Makkala Koota President B. Ayyappa, Kodava Samaja Recreation Club President Nanaiah and others were present on the occasion.

