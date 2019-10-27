Pink travel: Ladies coach in MEMU and DEMU trains

October 27, 2019

Mandya MP Sumalatha’s nudge prompts Railway officials to act

Mandya/ Bengaluru: Mandya MP’s train journey from Mandya to Bengaluru that had invited several pro and against comments in social media has finally borne fruits. The MP had asked the Railway authorities to run a special train for women travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru for work. Her demand had also received wide support online.

The officials, though not fully in agreement with the MP on an exclusive train, have decided to have a separate ladies coach in its 50 Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and 25 Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) services that run daily between Mysuru and Bengaluru city and also neighbouring areas.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager A.K. Verma said that the blueprint is being finalised and the Railways is keen on launching them along the Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bengaluru-Bangarpet sections. In case of trains which have a separate coach for women, the Railways will consider additional coaches based on demand.

To ensure women know their coach, the Railway officials have decided to demarcate the ladies section pictorially and in script. A portion (near the window) would be painted in pink. The marking of the ladies coach on the platform can be done in DEMU or MEMU trains as they have engines on both sides. In 16-coach MEMU trains, the first and last coaches will be for ladies.

In response to the MP’s demand, Union Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi had recently said that a separate train for women on Bengaluru-Mysuru route was not possible as many families travel between the two cities and only women among them could not be permitted to come on board while the men could not be asked to come by a separate train. The Minister too had promised that more coaches for women can be added.

While the 8-coach DEMU trains will have one ladies coach, the 8 and 16-coach MEMUs will have one and two ladies coaches respectively. The train could start within a fortnight or in a month as time is needed to demarcate a separate ‘ladies coach’ in MEMU or DEMU trains.

