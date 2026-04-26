KSIC shuts ‘secret’ VIP saree counter

April 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) has shut down its controversial ‘secret’ VIP counter at the Centenary Building of its Manandavadi Road showroom, following public outcry.

For years, ordinary customers, many from poor and middle-class families, queued up as early as 5 am, waiting for hours to purchase the much-sought-after Mysore Silk sarees.

However, a special VIP counter operated daily from 3 pm at the KSIC Centenary Hall, where select customers carrying recommendation letters from the Bengaluru-based General Manager were allowed to bypass the queue and purchase sarees of their choice. While regular buyers waited for hours, influential customers were able to complete their purchases within minutes at the exclusive counter, leading to widespread resentment.

KSIC produces around 300 sarees a day, of which about 250 were sold at the showroom, while nearly 50 were reportedly reserved for VIP buyers.

The issue came to light after Star of Mysore published a report on Apr. 21 titled “KSIC’s Secret Counter?! Public queue up from 5 am to buy Mysore Silk saree at KSIC showroom while people with VIP influence quietly pick up sarees at the counter inside KSIC Centenary Building after 3 pm.”

Acting swiftly, KSIC closed the VIP counter the very next day after the report was published and discontinued the practice of issuing recommendation letters. Despite this, some politicians and other influential persons continue to approach the showroom with recommendation notes.

Officials, however, are turning them away, citing the report and making it clear that the VIP facility has been scrapped. “If you want a saree, please stand in line like everyone else,” officials have been telling such visitors.

The impact of the move has been immediate. With the VIP counter abolished, sarees are now being distributed more equitably among those in the queue. Earlier, when the system was in place, many women, often nearly half of those waiting, returned empty-handed despite hours of waiting.