22,000 vendors benefit under PM SVANidhi in Mysuru: DC

April 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure that benefits under the Prime Minister’s 15-Point Programme transparently reach eligible minority beneficiaries.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of the programme at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall in the city.

The DC asked officials to create greater awareness about schemes offered by the Department of Minority Welfare, as well as various boards and corporations. He stressed that beneficiary selection must be transparent and strictly adhere to guidelines.

Under the Ashraya Scheme, those without sites within Gram Panchayat limits will be considered for allotment, while in urban areas, beneficiaries will be provided housing units.

In the Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the Government. Under the PM SVANidhi Scheme, of the 30,000 roadside vendors who applied for benefits through the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), around 22,000 have received assistance.

Mysuru District Minority Committee Member Suresh Kumar Jain urged the DC to demarcate the boundary of Sri Shantinath Jain Basadi, located adjacent to D. Banumaiah’s College on New Sayyaji Rao Road.

Other Committee Members called for measures to make Mysuru drug-free and sought stricter action against child labour, which they said remains prevalent in certain sections.

Additional demands included easier access to loans under the MUDRA scheme, simplification of the loan disbursal process in view of mandatory CIBIL score requirements, installation of a name board designating Halladakeri as ‘Mahaveer Nagar’ and skill training programmes for unemployed men and women from minority communities.

Minority Committee Members Subhanuddin, Fazil and Niptin, District Officer of Minority Welfare K. Shilpa, District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, and other officials were present.