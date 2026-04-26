April 26, 2026

Gaiety, tradition mark annual fest; 14-km procession taken out from Karaga Temple, Ittigegud to main thoroughfares of city

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Mysuru Karaga Utsava was celebrated with much fanfare in the city yesterday, reminding one of the grandeur associated with Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, symbolising harmony.

Hundreds of people, riding high on devotion and displaying festive mood, participated in the 14-km long procession that began at 9.30 pm from Karaga Temple in Ittigegud and concluded this morning at 10, upon reaching the temple.

Earlier, special puja was performed to Utsava Murtis at Muneshwara Swamy temple, Sri Maramma Temple (Karaga temple) and Madivala Machideva Temple. Following which, the idols of Chamundi and Maramma, were installed on the car (chariot) in a traditional manner.

Former MLC and Karaga Temple Trust President Sandesh Nagaraj offered floral tributes to the chariot, marking the launch of the procession, in the backdrop of dollu, nadaswara, tamate and other musical instruments, filling the environs with a devotional atmosphere.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Vice-president of Temple Trust T. Neelakantu, Secretaries Shivaprakash and Sundar, Joint Secretary Harish Kumar and Treasurer Shambav Murthy were present.

As is the custom and tradition associated with Karaga, as many as 73 bachelor youths, carried the idols of Chamundeshwari, Maramma Karaga Murti over their head, in the procession, to fulfil their vows. The youths had applied turmeric paste all over their body and anklets on their legs, carrying the idols with equal devotion, attracting the attention of passersby.

The car (chariot) was decorated with myriad flowers of various hues like that of Sooji Mallige, Jaji Mallige, Rose, Marigold, along with Lotus, Sugarcane, Banana bunch and Ananas fruits.

A replica of Gandabherunda (the emblem of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family), stood out among the floral decoration. The two make-shift statues of Mahishasura, on the either side of the chariot was yet another major attraction.

The procession was accompanied by various cultural troupe like- Naveena Pambai, Silambu, Udikt, Nadasara, Bandset, Veeragase, Devara Kunita, Kamsale, Kombu Kahale, Garuda Gombe, Channapatna Tamate, Goravana Kunita, Keelu Kudure, Mangaluru Yakshagana troupe, Mangaluru Style Folk Dance, Karagattam, Mari Kunita, Nagari, Sri Angala Parameshwari and Kalikadevi Temple troupes, DJ and other troupes to name among several others.

The youngsters including men and women, danced to the beats of native drums, throughout the procession. The procession passed through CADA Office Road near Mysore Palace, Chamaraja Double Road, Narayan Shastry Road, Krishnavilas Road, Shivarampet, Sayyaji Rao Road, Mission Hospital Road, K.T. Street, Irwin Road, Kurubageri, Kumbargeri, Ashoka Road, Nazarbad and Vihara Road (Mysore Zoo Road) before culminating at the temple.