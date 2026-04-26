21st conference & silver jubilee celebrations of Karnataka State Political Science Teachers Assn.: Caste, money power make CM: GTD

April 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has said, only those with caste and money power can do politics, with value based politics fading into oblivion.

He was speaking during the concluding day of three-day 21st conference and silver jubilee celebrations of Karnataka State Political Science Teachers Association, organised under the joint aegis of Department of Studies in Political Science and Public Administration, University of Mysore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Department of Studies in Political Science and Research, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and Karnataka State Political Science Teachers Association, at Cauvery auditorium, Mukthagangotri, KSOU campus in the city yesterday.

If one has to become Chief Minister, Minister and MLA, caste and money power are the deciding factors, he said.

Value-based politics…

Asserting that, those riding high on cash have outpaced those practicing value-based politics, Gowda regretted by saying, such is the situation that, value based leaders cannot win the elections, forget even the voters supporting them.

He cited the example of former Chief Minister late S. Nijalingappa, who despite being known for his principles, had to suffer drubbing in the elections.

Quoting renowned philosopher Carl Marx, who had once said, ‘Religion is the Opium of the people’, Gowda said, today’s politics should be devoid of such influences and be society oriented.

How Siddu won?

“When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contested his maiden elections, people belonging to his community themselves didn’t come for his support. I had to canvass in his favour and finally the people who showed their solidarity by giving betel leaf (the customary practice that existed earlier among rural populace to indicate their support to the leader of their choice) and elected Siddaramaiah,” recalled Gowda.

Veteran leader like former Chief Minister of then Madras State K. Kamaraj, who was known as a kingmaker, was among several such leaders of his ilk in those days. Now, such leaders have become a rarity, said Gowda.

Who’s elected to Council…

He also spoke about the Legislative Council, the upper house of State Legislature, which was earlier filled with scholarly representatives, considered as experts in their chosen fields. The criterion behind electing the nominees to Upper House is an open secret now, he said.

He pointed at the entry of those leaders, having stakes in mining and real estate, who bulldozed democratic values, by taking a political plunge in the year 2008.

Internal quota for SC’s

Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, who spoke on the topic ‘Politics in Reserved Constituency’, expressed his disappointment about, how the contentious issue of internal quota among Scheduled Castes (SC) has created cracks within, which those belonging to 101 sects have failed to understand succinctly.

‘No quality debates’

Former Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who shared his opinion on the topic ‘Assembly Sessions’, regretted about the decline in quality of discussions held at the Assembly and often marked by chaos and confusions.

“The MLAs are under the impression that, they may get more votes by partaking in wedding ceremonies and other events related to their constituents, rather than taking part in debates and discussions at the Assembly,” said Suresh Kumar.