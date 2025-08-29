President’s 2-day visit to city: DC leads inspection team to review arrangements as per SOP

August 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on Sept.1 and 2, the Mysuru District Administration is leaving no stone unturned in making adequate arrangements for the hassle-free visit of the First Citizen of the country.

A team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy inspected the itinerary of the President and the arrangements made in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

As per the draft itinerary issued by the President’s Secretariat (Personal Cell), President Murmu will depart Palam Airport in New Delhi in Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on Sept. 1 at 12.25 pm and arrive at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 3.10 pm. She will be driving straight to participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at its Naimisham campus in Manasagangothri, scheduled at 4 pm.

The list of dignitaries who will be receiving the President at Mysore Airport, in keeping with the protocol, has also been prepared, along with minute details like who shall be flanking the President on the dais at AIISH, providing access-free approach to the VVIP to name a few among other arrangements underway.

Visit to Chamundi Hill

Sources said, the President will also be visiting Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hill by road on Sept. 1 at 7.30 pm. In view of the VVIP visit, the entry of others to the temple is likely to be restricted from the same day afternoon. However, there will be no restrictions on vegetable market on M.G. Road, it is said.

Overnight stay

The President will be staying overnight at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road. The alternative arrangements are made at Government Guest House in Nazarbad, along with parking and security arrangements. The visitors at the Guest House will be screened at both the entry gates, till the departure of the President from the city.

Breakfast with Wadiyars

On Sept. 2 at 8.30 am, President’s visit to Mysore Palace has been scheduled, where the she will have breakfast being hosted by Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. The erstwhile royal family has prepared a list of VIPs, who shall be joining them for the breakfast, it is said. Following the breakfast, the President will be going through the annals of the Palace, which is a major tourist attraction.

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, along with City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, and other officers concerned inspected the afore mentioned venues.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is learnt to have approved the programme list provided by the State Intelligence IGP, along with route and other arrangements made as per SOP.

Departure from city

The President will travel to Mysore Airport by road on Sept. 2 at 10 am, from where she is scheduled to leave for Chennai in IAF flight at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, all medical, therapeutic and diagnostic services for public at AIISH will be suspended on Sept. 1.

Also, the Sound and Light Show at Mysore Palace has been cancelled on Sept. 1 (evening) and there will be no entry to visitors to the Palace on Sept. 2 till 11.30 am.