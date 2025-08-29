‘Chamundi Hill, Temple not a Hindu property’: BJP seeks DKS’ apology
August 29, 2025

Those who have mocked Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, who is the State deity, have been invited to inaugurate Dasara: R. Ashoka

Mysore/Mysuru: The recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) stating that the Chamundeshwari Temple and Chamundi Hill is not a Hindu property has erupted a political storm with Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka demanding an apology from D.K. Shivakumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

R. Ashoka accused the Congress State Government of appeasing minority community for political gains by deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments.

Addressing the media persons in Bengaluru yesterday, Ashoka questioned whether such statement implied the Chamundi Hill would be handed over to Waqf Board or a Church or Tomb would be constructed atop the hill.

He also expressed his disappointment over the selection of Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of this year’s Dasara. “Those who have mocked Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, who is the State deity, have been invited to inaugurate Dasara,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra criticised DKS, stating that Deputy CM’s statements was a grave insult to Hindu community. Demanding for an apology from Shivakumar, Vijayendra said Chamundi Hill was historically and spiritually a Hindu place.

He also criticised DKS’ plan to erect a 115-foot statue of Jesus Christ near Ramanagar to please a particular community.

