Yuva Dasara-2025: District Administration yet to finalise artistes & venue

August 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a month left (24 days) for this year’s Dasara (Sept. 22 – Oct. 2), the District Administration is yet to decide on artistes for Yuva Dasara.

However, sources told Star of Mysore that District Administration, in an effort to attract a large crowd for Yuva Dasara, is said to be keen on inviting Bollywood singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh and composer Anirudh from Chennai.

Meanwhile, the venue for this year’s Yuva Dasara is not yet finalised. The District Authorities this morning inspected the 100-acre ground near Uttanahalli on city outskirts where the event was staged last year and received huge response.

With almost every well-known artistes having performed at Yuva Dasara, the authorities are in search of the latest sensations in the world of music who could attract large crowds for the event. Majority of these artistes, who are in demand round the year, are booked on priority by various event managers and associations much in advance. However, with District Administration yet to finalise the list of artistes, the artistes to perform at this Yuva Dasara still remain a suspense.

Uttanahalli or Maharaja College Grounds?

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana, who is also the Deputy Special Officer for Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee, said that the finalisation of venue will depend on the artistes performing in this year’s Yuva Dasara.

“This year, if artistes, with capabilities similar to A.R. Rahman, Illayaraja and Shreya Ghosal, who attract a large audience like previous year are finalised, then Yuva Dasara will be held in the same venue as last year else it will be moved back to Maharaja College Grounds”, he said.