Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in city

August 29, 2025

Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates 110th birth anniversary of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 110th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at the premises of Suttur Mutt here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, “Agriculture is the leader of Indian economy while the farmers are its soul. I believe that serving farmers is akin to serving God. I am shouldering the responsibility entrusted by the Prime Minister and exploring ways to ensure the prosperity of farmers, with the cultivation of better crop to yield better profit margin.”

“India is a religious country while Mysuru spreads the message of service and education. To ensure everyone is healthy, food is also served, highlighting the message ‘People’s Service is God’s Service’ with the celebration of Jagadguru’s Jayanti. One should lead a life, true to the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’ With the Mutts involved in social and religious services, welfare of world should be a reality and development should happen like ‘Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavanto’,” he added.

Earlier, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar released the special issue of Prasada magazine published by JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

In his address, Yaduveer recalled the everlasting association between the erstwhile royal family and Suttur Mutt.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Sri Siddalinga  Swamiji graced the event.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa, A.R. Krishnamurthy, Anil Chikkamadu, H.M. Ganesh Prasad and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC K. Vivekananda, former MLAs C.S. Niranjan Kumar and S. Balaraj, Chairman of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) P. Mariswamy and others were presenton the occasion.

