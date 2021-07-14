KSOU strikes gold in Silver Jubilee year

July 14, 2021

29,000 take admission; UGC approves 11 new courses including M.Sc

R&D centre, data centre to make KSOU a secure, one-stop digital learning institute

Mysore/Mysuru: On its 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee) this year, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has announced that the University Grants Commission has granted approval to start 11 new courses. “This is a Silver Jubilee gift to us,” KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar told reporters yesterday.

Addressing a press conference at KSOU Hall yesterday to chronicle KSOU’s journey from 1996-2021, he said that the 11 courses include M.Sc. Botany, Zoology, Food and Nutrition Science and Information Technology, B.Sc. General, Information Technology and Home Science, BBA and BCA and MA in Education and Telugu. Applications are being received for all these courses, he said.

Post-Graduate Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses in Science in North Karnataka are in great demand. The KSOU will seek the UGC approval for five more courses, including MSW and BSW. “We have held online sessions with UGC authorities six times and the courses have been approved. For the proposed courses, a detailed plan of action has already been submitted to the UGC,” Prof. Vidyashankar added.

The KSOU is currently offering 31 courses and the number has now increased to 42. The Varsity is planning to increase the number of courses to 50. KSOU is now the sole institution running ODL courses, he said, thanking the Government for giving KSOU the exclusive right to offer ODL courses. On MBA courses, he said that the KSOU had sought All India Council for Technical Education recognition. “We will approach the UGC seeking renewal of recognition that ends in 2023,” he added.

Record admission amid COVID

Interestingly, KSOU recorded 22,000 admissions in July cycle-2020 and 7,000 in January cycle this year. In July cycle-2019, the admissions were around 11,000. Compared to the January cycle, more admissions happen in the July cycle.

“At a time when COVID pandemic has hit other universities, we have registered more admissions and this is due to the faith in our courses, processes and also quality. Students and degree seekers have reposed faith in us and have enrolled in our courses,” he said.

On the recognition for the degrees awarded in academic years 2013-14 and 2014-2015, Prof. Vidyashankar said that the KSOU is committed to the UGC approvals and making all efforts to secure approvals. “UGC has given recognition for the students admitted to courses till 2012-13. We are currently communicating with the State Government regarding this and we hope that clearance is given soon,” the VC added.

Digital learning initiatives

On the other achievements of the KSOU, the VC said that the University has emerged as a pioneer in digital education. “We were the first to develop a new digital learning initiative called ‘KSOU connect’ and have shared it with many prestigious institutions like NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Amidst the pandemic, we conducted online classes and an open book exam, also first in the country,” he added.

KSOU is becoming digitally self-reliant and establishing a Research and Development centre and a data centre to make KSOU a secure and a one-stop centre for complete digital learning. Three computer labs have been set up at KSOU. Till now, the Varsity was dependent on other university labs. KSOU is also ready to launch an exclusive studio for learning, he added.

Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, Finance Officer A. Khader Pasha and others were present.

UGC accords 12B status to KSOU; advises taking part in NIRF ranking

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sanctioned 12B status to KSOU, according to a communiqué received at the Office of the Registrar of the varsity last evening. Under Section 12(B) as per UGC Act, 1956, colleges and universities are eligible for assistance from the Government of India or any organisation receiving funds from the Centre. Following the visit of the UGC Expert Committee to KSOU on Feb. 5 and 6 this year, the proposal of KSOU for 12B status and compliance report was submitted before the Standing Committee of UGC members on July 1. The committee considered the report of the Expert Committee along with the compliance submitted by the University.

The KSOU has been advised to participate in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking and get National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation at the earliest. The faculty sanctioned and in position should be as per concerned statutory councils and UGC, the communiqué read.