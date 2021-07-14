Centre to extend all cooperation to Mekedatu Project

July 14, 2021

Bengaluru: Brushing aside the Tamil Nadu State Government’s opposition over the implementation of the multi-crore Mekedatu Project, proposed by the Karnataka Government, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured that the Centre would extend all co-operation to the project.

Speaking to newsmen after chairing a review meeting over the Jaljivan Mission scheme here on Tuesday, Shekhawat said that “the Union Government will take a suitable decision on the Mekedatu Reservoir issue on its merit.”

Referring to the Tamil Nadu Government’s opposition to the proposed project, he said: “The stand taken by Tamil Nadu Government will not have any bearing on the Centre’s decision.”

“Whatever opinion the TN Government has on the issue, the Centre will go by the merit of the project,” he said.

Earlier, speaking on the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reiterated that the State Government will go ahead with the project, as it is beneficial to both the States.

He said that Union Jalshakti Minister has assured to see through clearances for all pending water projects in Karnataka, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

He said the Karnataka Government had impressed upon Shekawat to make way for pending environmental clearance for the Mekedatu project. That apart, the Government also spoke about the pending Krishna Tribunal Award gazette notification along with required permissions from the Centre for Kalasa Banduri, Upper Bhadra and Yettinahole projects. “He has assured to help us with all the clearances,” the CM added.

The State Government officials also briefed the Union Minister on the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission. The State has been unable to meet the target set under the project for tap water connections to households in rural Karnataka. “We will make efforts to provide an additional 25 lakh tap connections at the earliest,” he said.

During the review meeting, Shekawat asked Karnataka to ensure that the project was implemented in a time-bound manner. He advised the State to prioritise the aspirational districts (as identified by NITI Aayog) Yadgir and Raichur and provide tap water connections here at the earliest, an official release stated.