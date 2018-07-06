KSOU VC confident of getting recognition in a week

Academic year likely to begin from third week of July

Mysuru: All decks are being cleared to see that Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) gets recognition to offer all non-technical courses from the current academic year. Except LLM Course, the 32 courses which KSOU has sought permission to start, are likely to get University Grants Commission’s (UGC) approval. Nearly 60,000 students and employees are going to be benefited by this move.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah made a detailed 30-minute power point presentation to a six-member expert committee at UGC Head Quarters, New Delhi, yesterday.

Starting from the history of the University, the facilities provided, strength of permanent faculty, number of course co-ordinators, number of non-teaching staff, permanent non-teaching staff, regional centres, Learners’ Support Centre, Study Centres, details of admission of students in the last three years, programmes asked for in the proposal, the places earmarked for teaching and administration, examination, valuation and the process involved in issuance of degrees, were presented in detail.

The meeting was presided by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Chairman and former UGC Chairman Prof. V.S. Chauhan. Apart from Prof. Shivalingaiah, in-charge Registrar Dr. Khadar Pasha, Dean (Education) Prof. Jagadish, UGC Cell Co-ordinator and Special Officer to the VC Dr. N.G. Raju attended the meeting.

Prof. Shivalingaiah presented all the information and documents, according to the new UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017, through 26 slides in which he also made it clear that non-technical in-house courses will be started only in Karnataka for the year 2018-19 as demanded by UGC. He also presented printed copies of all the documents in three sets to the UGC.

Speaking to Star of Mysore from Delhi after the meeting, Prof. Shivalingaiah said that as they had produced all the relevant documents he was confident of getting recognition for non-technical courses for the year 2018-19. “We are likely to get an official order in another week or 15 days. The academic year, according to UGC Regulations, 2017, rules will start from July third week,” he added.