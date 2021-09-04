‘KSOU will become bankrupt if indiscreet spending continues’

September 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing KSOU (Karnataka State Open University) of burning out the resources by illegal appointments and construction of buildings, former KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.S. Ramegowda maintained that the University will go bankrupt in five years if indiscreet spending is not checked.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here recently, he launched a tirade against the KSOU authorities for spending huge money in the name of Silver Jubilee celebrations. Maintaining that KSOU’s annual revenues stood at Rs. 6 to Rs. 8 crore, he said that the University was spending a whopping Rs.40 crore by utilising reserve funds.

Questioning KSOU’s moves to issue Convocation Certificates to 77,000 students enrolled (2012-13) in collaborative Institutions, which however was dropped after the UGC’s intervention, he warned of filing a PIL in the Court if the Open University went ahead with its spending spree.

Former KSOU Dean Prof. Chambi Puranik, who also addressed the press meet, expressed concern that the University may have to shut down for want of funds if the expenditure continued unhindered.

Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike President K.S. Shivaramu, who is also a former KSOU Board Member, was present.