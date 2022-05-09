KSRTC bus collides with metro rail pillar

May 9, 2022

5 seriously injured; 25 sustain minor injuries

Bengaluru: Over four passengers were injured seriously and over 25 sustained minor injuries when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a metro rail pillar at Kengeri, past midnight.

The bus, KA-09-F-5238, belonged to the K.R. Nagar Depot and was travelling from Madikeri to Bengaluru via Mysuru. Over 45 passengers were travelling in the night-service bus and a couple of them were picked from Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand too.

According to KSRTC officers, the driver was trying to avoid a crater-like pothole and lost control over the vehicle. The bus ploughed into the barriers erected for the metro rail and collided with the giant pillar.

Four persons who were sitting in the front seats were seriously injured and they have been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Others who sustained minor injuries were treated as OPD patients and discharged.

Mysuru KSRTC officers said that as the accident has occurred in the limits of Bengaluru Urban Division and the compensation will be paid by that unit as per norms.