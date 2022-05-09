Schools to open on May 16: No supply of text books yet

May 9, 2022

Bengaluru: With just a week remaining for the opening of schools for the academic year 2022-23, it learnt that the printing press owners are in a fix over the supply of text books before May 16, the date of opening of schools as announced by the Government. The books have not reached the schools yet.

To enable more learning time for students who were lagging behind in studies for the last two years, the State Government had announced early opening of schools. But the delay in the supply of text books seem to have rendered the Government intentions infructuous, it is said.

Pleading helplessness, the press owners, who have got the contract of supplying the books said that because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the cost of printing paper has got doubled and then there is acute shortage of printing paper in the market as the supply chain has been affected because of the war. It is not possible for us to supply books within the timeframe fixed by the Government, they regretted.

Meanwhile, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh warned that the press owners will be penalised in case they don’t supply the books on time despite making certain changes in the text printing schedule as demanded by them to facilitate timely supply of text books.

Postpone reopening

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has urged the Chief Minister to consider issuing a revised order about opening of schools from May 16 as it is not good for children to attend schools in hot summer.

“There is an unprecedented hot summer this year across the country. Everyone is aware about the problems faced by the people and cattle. The summer in North Karnataka is particularly very hot and as such it is not right to start schools from May 16 as announced by the Government. There is a possibility of our children getting affected by sun stroke as it is happening in Northern India. Hence issue an order about starting schools from June 1,” suggested Horatti.