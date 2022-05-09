Land grabbing attempt at Srirampura: Kannada & Culture Minister visits spot, directs to safeguard Department land

May 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst allegations of attempt to grab land belonging to the Department of Kannada and Culture, Minister V. Sunil Kumar inspected the spot at SBM Layout in Srirampura 2nd Stage on May 7.

A ‘Gandhi Vichara Parishad’ board was installed in the land which was allotted to Kannada & Culture Department by MUDA, which also had ‘Gandhi Bhavan Site’ written in it. Following this, there were allegations of land grabbing attempts by the Parishad.

Prior to this, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa inspected the land and had ‘Gandhi Vichara Parishad’ board removed and brought the issue to the notice of the Government.

Department of Kannada & Culture had paid Rs. 75 lakh to MUDA and purchased it for a lease period of 30 years and is spending another Rs. 25 lakh to construct compound wall to safeguard the property.

In this backdrop, Minister Sunil Kumar inspected the spot. He sought information from Joint Director of Kannada & Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Assistant Director H. Channappa and directed the officials to safeguard the property which is under the possession of the Department. He also asked to put up a board in this regard.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, MVPL Chairman N.V. Phaneesh and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking to Star of Mysore in this connection, Kannada & Culture Assistant Director Channapa informed that 2 acres of land in SBM Layout, Srirampura 2nd Stage, was allotted by MUDA to the Department of Kannada & Culture for a lease period of 30 years. “The land is still in the name of the Department Director and we are constructing a compound wall around the land. Today (May 7), the Minister, inspected the spot and after enquiring in whose name it is registered, directed to construct the compound,” he added.

“Some influential persons are out to grab the property worth crores of rupees in the name of Gandhi Trust. In the land obtained by Department of Kannada & Culture by paying Rs. 75 lakh to MUDA, a compound is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. But there is a name board of the Trust inside the compound. What are the Department officials doing,” Addanda Cariappa had questioned the officials through a post in the social media.