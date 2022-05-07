Minister wants price of E-vehicles reduced

May 7, 2022

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar at Symposium on ‘E-Vehicles and its Charging Technologies’

Mysore/Mysuru: With the world working towards reducing carbon footprint, the Karnataka Energy Department is trying to address the issue by giving a boost to Electric Vehicles (EVs). Apart from the lack of charging stations, the high cost of EVs is cause for concern.

“The high prices are a deterrent and the EV manufacturers must reduce prices for EVs to become popular. Affordability is a big challenge and in India at present, people do not buy EVs as they cannot afford them. The Governments and companies must work towards making the EVs cheaper,” said Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating a day-long symposium on ‘E-Vehicles and its Charging Technologies’ organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) at KEB Employees Association Training Institute, Kadakola, Mysuru-Ooty Road, this morning.

Before inauguration, the Minister opened a new EV charging station by inserting the charging gun into an EV displayed for demo purposes. Two cars and a scooter were on display by a manufacturer. As part of the programme, five best performing linesmen from CESC and highest bill-collecting kiosk staff were felicitated.

Two electric four-wheelers kept on demo at the new EV Charging Station in Kadakola this morning.

Renewable energy: The Minister said that the Energy Department was contemplating to focus on environment-friendly power generation through solar and wind energy. Energy production utilising thermal power needs to be discouraged, he said.

Karnataka is keen on implementing the ambitious scheme of power generation through rooftop solar sources. We will extend it to all Government buildings and encourage people to install solar panels on their rooftops, Minister Sunil Kumar added.

Picture shows Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar riding an electric two-wheeler as Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and others look on.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious targets to meet half of the country’s energy requirements from renewable energy by taking its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Karnataka’s Renewable Energy Policy 2021-26 will complement the PM’s vision,” the Minister claimed.

On EV charging stations, the Minister said that plans are afoot to set up 1,000 EV charging stations across the State and the focus will be on district headquarters, tourist spots, highways and Government Offices.

The symposium is discussing the future technologies in electric vehicles, batteries and charging stations. Stakeholders are discussing the pros and cons of electric vehicles and charging technologies. Some manufacturers of charging stations are also displaying their products and equipment.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and B. Harshavardhan, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy and others were present.