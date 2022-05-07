Police crack APMC agent murder case: All 5 accused arrested

May 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Just three days after the murder of APMC agent M.J. Ravi alias Capsicum Ravi, the Mysuru South Police have cracked the case with the arrest of all the five accused in the case.

The arrested have been identified as Gautham alias Apika, Mahesh and Lohith, all three aged 28 years and residents of Kailaspuram, Kiran alias Kappe, 27, resident of Malathinagar in Alanahalli and Satyanarayana alias Loose, 31, a resident of Lidkar Colony in Gundurao Nagar. All the accused are said to be working at APMC as small time agents and engaged in activities such as loading and unloading and other related market works.

While three of the accused were picked up from a hideout in the outskirts of Bengaluru, two others were picked up near Varuna aqueduct on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road on Friday, it is learnt.

The accused had brutally hacked APMC agent Ravi to death with lethal weapons when he was at his shop in the yard on the evening of May 3.

After committing the murder, the accused had fled from the spot and had gone absconding, switching off their cell phones.

While Gautham, Mahesh and Lohith, the prime accused, actually carried out the murder, Kiran and Satyanarayana helped in plotting and committing the crime, according to the Police.

Police have recovered all the lethal weapons used for committing the murder and seized the vehicles that were engaged for carrying out the crime.

Business and personal rivalry is said to be cause of the murder.

Agent Ravi, a native of Mahadevapura in Srirangapatna taluk and a resident of Helavarahundi in the outskirts of the city, entered the APMC market as a helper and small time agent and grew to become a major fruits and vegetables trader, earning the nickname ‘Capsicum Ravi.’

All the arrested will be produced before a City Court today, during which the Police will seek their custody for further investigation. The nabbing and seizure operation was carried out by Mysuru South Police Inspector Shashikumar, PSIs Kempanna and Mahesh and other staff under the guidance of SP R. Chethan, ASP R. Shivakumar and Dy.SP Sumith.