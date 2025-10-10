KSRTC Officer in Lokayukta net

October 10, 2025

Was caught red-handed while accepting bribe to send file to senior officer

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police have trapped a KSRTC officer while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to send a file pertaining to a job application on compassionate grounds to his senior officers.

The trapped bribe-seeking officer is Manjunath, who is serving as the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) at the KSRTC Rural Division Office at Bannimantap.

It is said that complainant Santhosh Kumar, son of late Siddegowda of Channapillekoppal in Malavalli Taluk of Mandya District, had submitted an application for a job on compassionate grounds to AAO Manjunath, following the untimely death of his father.

But the AAO had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to send his file to the Chief Officer for approval following which Santhosh lodged a complaint with Lokayukta Police, who then laid a trap to catch the bribe seeking officer red-handed.

On Wednesday evening, Santhosh went to AAO Manjunath’s Office to give the bribe money during which the Lokayukta Police raided the Office and caught Manjunath red handed while accepting the bribe, besides taking him into custody.