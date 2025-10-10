KSRTC Officer in Lokayukta net
News

KSRTC Officer in Lokayukta net

October 10, 2025

Was caught red-handed while accepting bribe to send file to senior officer

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police have trapped a KSRTC officer while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to send a file pertaining to a job application on compassionate grounds to his senior officers.

The trapped bribe-seeking officer is Manjunath, who is serving as the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) at the KSRTC Rural Division Office at Bannimantap.

It is said that complainant Santhosh Kumar, son of late Siddegowda of Channapillekoppal in Malavalli Taluk of Mandya District, had submitted an application for a job on compassionate grounds to AAO Manjunath, following the untimely death of his father.

But the AAO had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to send his file to the Chief Officer for approval following which Santhosh lodged a complaint with Lokayukta Police, who then laid a trap to catch the bribe seeking officer red-handed.

On Wednesday evening, Santhosh went to AAO Manjunath’s Office to give the bribe money during which the Lokayukta Police raided the Office and caught Manjunath red handed while accepting the bribe, besides taking him into custody.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching