KSRTC resumes service to Madikeri on trial basis
News

KSRTC resumes service to Madikeri on trial basis

Mysuru:  KSRTC has resumed bus service on a trial basis from Mysuru to Madikeri on Saturday. The service had been stopped since Thursday following landslides owing to heavy rain around Suntikoppa town.

The first bus to Madikeri left city at 1 pm. One more left in the afternoon.

Speaking to Star of Mysore KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) Vasu said that about 120 buses used to ply from Mysuru towards Kodagu daily.

He further said that, the Mysuru KSRTC officials were  in touch with their counterparts in Madikeri and Kodagu District Administration, to assess the flood situation and resumption of bus service to parts of Kodagu. He added that the frequency of service to Madikeri would be gradually increased in phases after assessing the situation.

August 20, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Thank You, but stop sending relief materials: DC
Tourist ban in Kodagu till Aug. 31
Relief Camps request not to send irrelevant materials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching