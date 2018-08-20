KSRTC resumes service to Madikeri on trial basis

Mysuru: KSRTC has resumed bus service on a trial basis from Mysuru to Madikeri on Saturday. The service had been stopped since Thursday following landslides owing to heavy rain around Suntikoppa town.

The first bus to Madikeri left city at 1 pm. One more left in the afternoon.

Speaking to Star of Mysore KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) Vasu said that about 120 buses used to ply from Mysuru towards Kodagu daily.

He further said that, the Mysuru KSRTC officials were in touch with their counterparts in Madikeri and Kodagu District Administration, to assess the flood situation and resumption of bus service to parts of Kodagu. He added that the frequency of service to Madikeri would be gradually increased in phases after assessing the situation.