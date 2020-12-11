KSRTC staff observe one hour strike

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Bus service to several districts was affected for more than an hour after KSRTC staff went on strike urging the State Government to treat them as Government employees in city this morning.

However, the city bus service remained unaffected. The bus service to outside Mysuru was normal till 11 am. The KSRTC Employees Union members from Bengaluru called local office-bearers to observe strike at least for one hour to build pressure on the Government to fulfill their demands. Accordingly, the local staff struck work from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The buses towards Bengaluru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kushalnagar, Malavalli, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and other places were stopped for one hour. But, inter-State buses towards Tamil Nadu and Kerala plied normally.

Passengers faced hardship as the KSRTC staff went on strike for one hour. Buses were not in the bay and even drivers and conductors were not visible. The service resumed after 12:30 pm.

Police had provided security near Sub-Urban Bus Stand as precautionary measure.