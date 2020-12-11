MUDA Chairman Rajeev inspects ongoing works
News

MUDA Chairman Rajeev inspects ongoing works

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to expedite ongoing projects, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev inspected several  ongoing major Civil and other infrastructure works in and around the city this morning.

He first visited water storage tank at Vijayanagar First stage, where works are underway for 24×7 drinking water supply. Later, he inspected the widening and development works of the road leading from CITB Kalyana Mantap at Hebbal to the Outer Ring Road. This road widening and other associated civil works have been taken up at  an estimated cost of Rs. 4.98 crore. The works include asphaltation of 3.15 km stretch, construction of median and carriageway of 7.5 mt. width on both sides, building box drainages along the road wherever necessary and  cobble stone pavement  of footpath       on either side.

Later, Rajeev inspected the Ground Level and Elevated Level Water storage reservoir at Vijayanagar Fourth stage, Waste water treatment plant at Koorgalli, the storm water drainage system along Hunsur Road near Hinkal, Kalidasa Road development works upto the Outer Ring Road, construction of  Government College building at Kumbarakoppal, building of class rooms on the first floor of Maharani’s Junior College for Girls on N.S. Road, construction of  an office building at Ittigegud’s Linganna Circle (near Zoo), construction of double road leading from Manandawadi Road to the Railway crossing at J.P. Nagar first stage, development works on the stretch of road leading from Outer Ring Road to Kavita Bakery in J.P. Nagar  and construction of short basement and installation of grills on the path leading to the park along the old Ring Road in Srirampura              third stage.

READ ALSO  Lokayukta Police team receives complaints

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Superintending Engineer Shankar and other officials accompanied MUDA Chairman  Rajeev.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching