MUDA Chairman Rajeev inspects ongoing works

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to expedite ongoing projects, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev inspected several ongoing major Civil and other infrastructure works in and around the city this morning.

He first visited water storage tank at Vijayanagar First stage, where works are underway for 24×7 drinking water supply. Later, he inspected the widening and development works of the road leading from CITB Kalyana Mantap at Hebbal to the Outer Ring Road. This road widening and other associated civil works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.98 crore. The works include asphaltation of 3.15 km stretch, construction of median and carriageway of 7.5 mt. width on both sides, building box drainages along the road wherever necessary and cobble stone pavement of footpath on either side.

Later, Rajeev inspected the Ground Level and Elevated Level Water storage reservoir at Vijayanagar Fourth stage, Waste water treatment plant at Koorgalli, the storm water drainage system along Hunsur Road near Hinkal, Kalidasa Road development works upto the Outer Ring Road, construction of Government College building at Kumbarakoppal, building of class rooms on the first floor of Maharani’s Junior College for Girls on N.S. Road, construction of an office building at Ittigegud’s Linganna Circle (near Zoo), construction of double road leading from Manandawadi Road to the Railway crossing at J.P. Nagar first stage, development works on the stretch of road leading from Outer Ring Road to Kavita Bakery in J.P. Nagar and construction of short basement and installation of grills on the path leading to the park along the old Ring Road in Srirampura third stage.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Superintending Engineer Shankar and other officials accompanied MUDA Chairman Rajeev.