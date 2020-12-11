9th standard car driver kills 3 of a family

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A minor boy, who was allegedly behind the wheels of a car, rammed the vehicle into a two-wheeler killing three persons of a family near Dandi Maramma Temple on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road yesterday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (41), working as a cashier at a bar and restaurant in city, his wife Usha (36) and son Manish (5). Another son Siddarth, three-year-old, who sustained injuries in the mishap, is undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital here. They were residents of T.K. Layout in city.

While husband, wife and son died on the spot, another escaped with injuries.

Police said at the time of accident, a minor boy, who is said to be a 9th standard student, was driving the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was proceeding towards Bengaluru side when it hit the road median near Dandi Maramma Temple on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and jumped to the other side of the road and hit the two-wheeler which was coming from Bengaluru side.

On Thursday morning, Ramesh, with his family members had gone to his in-laws’ house at Siddalingapura on his Hero Honda Splendor bike (KA-10-H-9100). After spending the day, they left Siddalingapura and when they were travelling on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road at about 9.50 pm, a car (KA-09-ME-6681) coming from the opposite direction jumped over the road divider and hit the bike. The minor boy is also said to be injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in city.

Meanwhile, it was heart-rending to see the grieving relatives of the deceased who thronged the mortuary at MMC&RI.

NR Traffic Inspector Prasanna Kumar and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the bodies to MMC&RI mortuary. The injured boy has been admitted to K.R. Hospital. The Cops have seized the car and registered a case. City Top Cop Dr. Chandragupta, DCP M.S. Geetha Prasanna and ACP (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar also visited the spot.

Post-mortem was conducted at MMC&RI mortuary and the bodies would be handed over to the relatives later.

Underage children driving vehicles rampant in city, allege public

Meanwhile, the public have alleged that underage children driving vehicles (both cars and bikes) has become rampant in the city. It is being regularly noticed not only in residential localities but also on major roads and Highways, they said.

They said that minors (12-16 years) driving with one or even two pillions (triple riding) or taking elders as pillion(s) is also seen and added that it is a pity that parents or guardians are not only giving their cars and bikes to their minor wards, but also encouraging underage driving. The ability of their children to drive is seen as an achievement by some parents and this has led to many deaths of innocent people, the public said.

They said that parents are neither worried about road safety nor the penalty and allow their minors to drive when they themselves are travelling as pillions.