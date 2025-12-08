Private bus overturns on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Over 25 passengers injured

December 8, 2025

Maddur: Over 25 passengers travelling in a private bus sustained injuries after the bus hit the concrete road divider, resulting in the bus’ rear axle breaking and toppling on the Service Road of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Agaralinganadoddi village in Maddur taluk yesterday.

Those who sustained serious injuries have been identified as Lokesh, Bharati, Mahadevamma, Ambuja, Mahadeveshwari, Kaushalya, Kishan, Lokesh, Devi and Kala.

The injured were rushed to Maddur Government Hospital, where first-aid was provided and later rushed to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) for further treatment.

It is learnt that the passengers, residents of various layouts on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, had organised puja at Maramma Temple in Shimsha, Malavalli taluk. After taking part in the puja, they boarded the private bus (KA-51-EC-1665) and were returning to Bengaluru.

When the bus was proceeding on the Service Road of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Agaralinganadoddi village in Maddur taluk, the bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle which hit the concrete road divider and toppled, resulting in the passengers sustaining injuries.

Inspector Naveen and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and helped in shifting the injured to hospital.

A case has been registered at Maddur Traffic Police Station.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, who visited the hospital, enquired the health of the injured and instructed the doctors to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he was pained to hear about the accident in which more than 21 people have sustained injuries.

He further said that he called the DC over the phone and asked him to provide medical assistance to the injured. The Minister wished speedy recovery of the injured.