SUV topples on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

May 19, 2023

Mandya: Occupants of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) had a miraculous escape when the SUV in which they were travelling to Mysuru toppled on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Hosa Boodanuru village yesterday morning.

It is learnt that the Toyota Fortuner SUV with four occupants from Bengaluru, was proceeding from Bengaluru to Mysuru and when it neared Hosa Boodanuru village, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the fence on the Highway, toppled and landed on the Service Road. But the occupants of the vehicle had a miraculous escape. Major tragedy would have taken place if villagers were waiting for the bus nearby, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the road had been laid unscientifically and despite several representations made to repair the road nothing has been done till now. Mandya Rural Police visited the spot and have registered a case.