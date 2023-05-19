V. Somanna accuses own partymen for his defeat
May 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Reiterating that he contested from Varuna and Chamarajanagar as per the BJP High Command’s decision, former Minister V. Somanna has blamed some of his own party leaders at the top for his defeat in both the Constituencies.

Addressing party workers at the thanksgiving meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here on Wednesday, Somanna said that though he represented Bengaluru’s Govindarajanagar Assembly segment, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts were like his two eyes.

Noting that Male Mahadeshwara Swamy was his family deity and he believes in Goddess Chamundeshwari, Somanna recalled how he ensured the success of Dasara in 2019 when he served as Mysuru District In-charge Minister then. ‘Goddess Chamundeshwari will look after those who betrayed me,’ he stated.

Maintaining that he would not disclose the names of his fellow partymen who worked against him in Varuna, Somanna said that the ‘sinners’ will be known one day. “I will not aspire for an MLC seat and I would not beg with anyone for any post,” he said.

Reiterating that top leaders of the party and not lower rung leaders, were responsible for his defeat, the former Minister said that his Varuna rival Siddharamaiah held campaigns with actors such as Shivarajkumar, Loose Mada and Duniya Vijay out of fear of losing polls.

Double steering Govt.

Somanna also took a dig at the Congress party saying that the Congress Government would be a double steering one as the top two leaders of that party are sure to steer the                                                                                           Karnataka Government in their own direction.

Asserting that the BJP Government was a double engine Government, with Bommai at the helm in the State and PM Modi at the Centre, he reiterated that the Congress Government would surely be a double steering one as could be seen in the past examples.

District Party President Mangala Somashekar, leaders M.V. Ravishankar, S. Mahadevaiah, Kote M. Shivanna, Kalmalli Vijaykumar and others were present.

