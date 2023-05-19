BJP’s poll debacle: Replacement of Nalin Kumar Kateel likely

May 19, 2023

Dharwad: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi indicated on Tuesday that Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP Karnataka President, may be replaced following the party’s loss in the Assembly elections. Kateel, who completed his three-year term, was appointed State Unit Chief in 2019 and was given an extension last year in anticipation of the elections.

In the Assembly elections held on May 10, the Congress emerged victorious, securing 135 seats out of the 224-member Assembly. The BJP obtained 66 seats, while the JD(S) secured 19. Joshi, the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, stated that the BJP Legislature Party will decide on the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly after discussing with a representative from the party’s Central leadership.

Regarding Kateel’s future, Joshi mentioned, “His term of three years is over. Our national leaders had given him responsibility in view of the election. Further decisions will be made by our leaders.”

In response to BJP’s defeat, Joshi stated that the party will introspect and examine the reasons behind the disappointing result. He emphasised that the defeat is being taken as a challenge and the party is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressing confidence in their victory.

After the election results were announced on May 13, Nalin Kumar Kateel took responsibility for the party’s defeat at the hustings.