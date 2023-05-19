BJP’s poll debacle: Replacement of Nalin Kumar Kateel likely
News

BJP’s poll debacle: Replacement of Nalin Kumar Kateel likely

May 19, 2023

Dharwad: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi indicated on Tuesday that Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP Karnataka President, may be replaced following the party’s loss in the Assembly elections. Kateel, who completed his three-year term, was appointed State Unit Chief in 2019 and was given an extension last year in anticipation of the elections.

In the Assembly elections held on May 10, the Congress emerged victorious, securing 135 seats out of the 224-member Assembly. The BJP obtained 66 seats, while the JD(S) secured 19. Joshi, the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, stated that the BJP Legislature Party will decide on the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly after discussing with a representative from the party’s Central leadership.

Regarding Kateel’s future, Joshi mentioned, “His term of three years is over. Our national leaders had given him responsibility in view of the election. Further decisions will be made by our leaders.”

In response to BJP’s defeat, Joshi stated that the party will introspect and examine the reasons behind the disappointing result. He emphasised that the defeat is being taken as a challenge and the party is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressing confidence in their victory.

After the election results were announced on May 13, Nalin Kumar Kateel took responsibility for the party’s defeat at the hustings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching