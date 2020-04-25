KSRTC steers Mysuru to safety

April 25, 2020

Launches Mobile Fever Clinic; Joins frontline warriors in battle against Coronavirus

Mysore/Mysuru: If you are thinking that the whole of public transportation system, including KSRTC and Railways, has been gathering dust ever since the lockdown was announced, spare a thought. They have found innovative ways and means to keep their wheels running and at the same time reaching out to people as frontline warriors battling Coronavirus.

First, the Indian Railways converted thousands of coaches into Isolation Wards to treat COVID-19 patients, then the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) converted its old buses that were slated to be scrapped into ‘Sarige Sanjeevini‘ mobile disinfectant vehicles.

Once again, the KSRTC has come forward to add a new weapon to fight the pandemic in the form of ‘Mobile Fever Clinic.’ This innovative idea has been inspired by the 10 Fever Clinics set up by the Mysuru District Administration across Mysuru city and one in Nanjangud to screen patients with flu, cold and those having breathing difficulties.

While people have to come to the Fever Clinic to check themselves up, the KSRTC’s Mobile Fever Clinic will go to the doorsteps of the people, especially in rural areas who are ill and screen them. The facility was launched by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar at the DC Office this morning.

Speaking at the launch, the DC said, “KSRTC, Mysuru Urban and Rural Division Divisional Controllers and their teams took this initiative to modify a bus into Fever Clinic and have completed the job in just two-three days. A couple of days back NWKSRTC had launched similar vehicle at Hubballi, however for KSRTC Mysuru, this is the first-of-its-kind.”

Confirming that a team of doctors have checked the facility and after the standards were met, the Mobile Fever Clinic is being launched, Abhiram Sankar said that the main aim of this is to serve rural and remote areas where there is no or limited access to healthcare facilities.

“People in city, have Primary Health Centres and if there is any emergency, they can reach out to COVID Hospital or K.R. Hospital as there is good connectivity. At the same time, people in Containment Zones, villages like Mosambayyanahalli, Someshwarapura and Hebya where there are primary and secondary contacts of positive cases, should not be inconvenienced and this facility is aimed at reaching such places,” he added.

On the functioning of Mobile Fever Clinic, Abhiram Sankar said, “Though it is a Fever Clinic, apart from fever symptoms, doctors appointed for the purpose are those who have handled PHCs hence they can also handle other issues like diabetes and provide first-aid services if people approach.”

Pointing out that the Mobile Clinic has no swab collection facility he explained, “The facility has a screening area where a staff nurse screens, then the doctor sees the patient and if necessary, reference will be given to take swab. Though the doctor and the nurse here will be equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), there is no swab collection facility. If need be, they will be sent to Nanjangud Fever Clinic or COVID Hospital in Mysuru for swab collection.”

R. Ashok Kumar, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Rural Division, said that the DC had asked them if it was possible to provide such a mobile unit and at the same time, KSRTC MD Shivayogi C. Kalasad had the same thought and had written to us. Hence, it materialised and there is also a proposal to provide another such unit.”

Noting that after District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. R. Venkatesh and team certified the mobile unit before it was launched, Ashok Kumar said, “KSRTC has provided the bus with driver and a sanitising machine and the chemicals required for disinfection will be provided by DHO. The vehicle will be handed over to the DHO and will be sanitised thrice a day while at work. For vehicle servicing, it will be brought to Bannimantap Depot, otherwise will be stationed at DHO Office in Nazarbad itself.”

The DC Abhiram G. Sankar, who also checked the facility after the launch, suggested the KSRTC officials to add an extra step to the bus to make it easy for people to climb as in low-floor buses.