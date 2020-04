April 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After a continuous gap of over two days, one Coronavirus positive case was reported in Mysuru today, April 25.

With this the total number of positive cases in Mysuru has reached 89. Today’s positive case again has roots in Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics.

There are 51 active cases in Mysuru till now and 38 patients have been discharged.