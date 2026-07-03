Kuvempunagar murder case: All six accused arrested 

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police, who had arrested four persons including the wife of Nithyananda, who was found murdered at his house in HUDCO Layout of Kuvempunagar in the wee hours of Monday, have arrested two more accused, thus bringing the number of total arrests to six.

Those arrested are Susheela, wife of Nithyananda, her brother-in-law Harish (the husband of Susheela’s sister), three labourers and Harish’s friend Manjunath.

During preliminary investigation on Tuesday, it was said that five persons including Susheela, Harish and three labourers had committed the murder. But the Police, who conducted investigations in all angles, came to know about the involvement of Harish’s friend Manjunath also following which the Cops arrested him.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, speaking to Star of Mysore said investigation revealed the involvement of six persons including Susheela in the murder and all the six accused have been arrested.