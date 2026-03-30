Lakhs witness Panchamaharathotsava

March 30, 2026

Mysuru, Mar. 30 – Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the State culminated at the temple town of Nanjangud, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, to take part in the annual Dodda Jathre or the Panchamaharathotsava in the town, this morning.

The Rathotsava began at the auspicious Meena Lagna between 5.50 am and 6.30 am. Sri Srikanteshwara Temple Chief Priest Nagachandra Dixit, accompanied by other Priests, offered special pujas to 95-ft tall and 120-tonne main Gauthama Ratha, the chariot that carried the idol of Lord Srikanteshwara signalling the commencement of the Jathra Mahotsava. Following this, the chariot carrying the utsava murtis of Lord Ganesha started its journey around the main streets of the temple town. This was followed by the chariots of the Lord Srikanteshwara, Lord Chandikeshwara, Lord Subramanya and Goddess Parvathi. While the chariot carrying the idol Lord Srikanteshwara returned to the temple at 8 am, the chariot carrying the idol of Goddess Parvathi was the last to return along with other chariots at 10 am.

Earlier, devotees were seen taking a holy dip on the banks of Kapila River that flows adjacent to the temple. Devotees had started arriving to Nanjangud a couple of days earlier to take part in the Jathra Mahotsava. The Theppotsava of Lord Srikanteshwara will be held at 7 pm on Apr. 1.

The District Police had also made elaborate security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents. Police personnel were seen moving along a rope around the chariot to avoid people from entering the protect zone. Ambulances and fire tenders were stationed various points in the temple street to act in case of emergency. Police personnel were also deployed along the main thoroughfares to keep an eye on the proceedings. CCTVs camera were also installed at various locations including on the banks of River Kapila to keep a vigil on anti-social elements.

Vehicles entering Nanjangud from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet were diverted to designated parking lots with each of them given a QR code. However, despite initiating various measures, traffic jam was reported on the roads leading to the town.

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, former MLA Harshavardhan, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Temple Executive Officer Krishna, Nanjangud City Municipal Council Commissioner Basavaraj and others were present on the occasion.

Devotee dies at N’gud

In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old devotee died while taking part in the Panchamaharathotsava here this morning. The deceased has been identified as B.N. Nanjunda Swamy of Agrahara Beedi at Magadi in Bengaluru South District.

According to Police, Nanjunda Swamy, who was suffering from kidney ailment, had visited the town with his relatives. This morning, he suffered breathlessness and suffocation due to the presence of a large crowd and fainted. Soon, his relatives with the help of Nanjangud Town Police tried to shift him to a hospital in an ambulance but he suffered a heart attack and died midway.