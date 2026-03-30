No marks based evaluation for third language in SSLC exam

March 30, 2026

Bengaluru, Mar. 30 – In a departure from decades old practise, the State Government has announced that from current academic year, SSLC students will not be awarded marks for third language subjects (Hindi, Urdu, Arabic etc.). Instead they will receive A,B,C and D grades.

Announcing the decision here on Friday, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said, “To reduce the academic pressure on SSLC students, the Karnataka Government has decided not to award marks for third language, including Hindi, in the final results. Instead, grading system will be followed for third language,” adding that this is applicable to the ongoing exam too.

Till now, SSLC exam was conducted for 625 marks for six subjects, including 100 marks for third language. Henceforth, there will be no pass or fail system for third language, which means the marks of third language will not be considered for final result.

Madhu Bangarappa maintained that the decision was taken based on the demands by pro-Kannada organisations which had urged the Government to ensure Hindi is not ‘imposed’ on students, considering the number of students failing in SSLC exam because of Hindi.

However, there will be no changes in the teaching methodology, he said while asserting that the third language will not be ignored and the decision was based on reducing exam stress on students.