September 14, 2020

Lakkashetty (86), a resident of K. Gowdagere village in the taluk, passed away yesterday at the village.

A staunch follower of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, he had established Swami Vivekananda Vidya Samsthe in the village, which was helpful for hundreds of rural students. He had also served as B. Hosur Gram Panchayat President and was also the Director of DCC Bank.

Last rites were performed this morning at the village, according to family sources.