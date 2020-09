September 14, 2020

K.S. Basavarajappa (73), former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Member and a native of Kalmalli, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Mysuru following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife Rathnamma, two sons including Varuna BJP Mandali President Vijayakumar, a daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the family’s farm at Kalmalli this afternoon, according to family sources.