Land registrations pick up pace

February 18, 2022

14 Sub-Registrar Offices in Mysuru district see 20 percent increase in transactions

Mysore/Mysuru: All the Sub-Registrar Offices in Karnataka that were functioning from 10 am to 5 pm earlier are now functioning from 9 am to 7 pm. Mysuru district has 14 Sub-Registrar Offices that are seeing unusual crowds post-pandemic where people are coming for property-related transactions.

In 2020, property registrations had halted across Karnataka as the State Government temporarily shut all 243 Sub-Registrar Offices after announcing lockdown. The same situation continued in the second wave too and during other restrictions like weekend curfews. Now the situation has improved and the Government has lifted all restrictions.

As the second wave thinned out, a token system was introduced at Sub-Registrar Offices where only 10 to 12 transactions were held daily. Now as the restrictions are lifted, all the 14 Offices in Mysuru are doing 80 to 100 transactions per day, a 20 percent increase from 70 to 80 transactions earlier.

Over 8,000 people visit the Sub-Registrar Offices across Mysuru every day for registration and sale of properties, marriage registrations and other related works. Among the total 14 Sub-Registrar Offices in the district, five are in the city.

The five Sub-Registrar Offices in the city are at — Mysuru East (Dr. Rajkumar Road), Mysuru West (near Vijayanagar Water Tank), Mysuru North (Mini Vidhana Soudha), Mysuru South (Ramakrishnanagar). There is a Sub-Registrar office at MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority). There are nine offices in the district — T. Narasipur, Bannur, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Mirle, Periyapatna, Bettadapura, Hunsur and H.D. Kote.

While all Sub-Registrar Offices are functioning from 9 am now, the MUDA Sub-Registrar Office continues to open at 10.30 am. On an average, the State Government gets Rs. 10 crore income from one Sub-Registrar Office every month and all the 14 offices combined, it gets a revenue of Rs. 140 crore per month. Every month, the State collects Rs. 800 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore from the Stamps and Registration Department.

Each Office has one Sub-Registrar, one First Division Assistant, two Second-Division Assistants and over 20 outsourced employees. “As the timings have been extended, certain women employees are finding it difficult to work from 9 am to 7 pm. As an incentive, we are arranging food for them so that they can manage their homes and come to office early,” Mysuru North Sub-Registrar Vivek told Star of Mysore.