Lansdowne Building fenced with iron mesh

August 30, 2020

700-metre barrier to ban public entry; MCC puts brakes on illegal activities

Mysore/Mysuru: No more illegal activities inside the dilapidated Lansdowne Building in the heart of the city as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has banned public entry by fencing the building from the front and sides that were also being used as a garbage dumping and public urination spot.

The MCC has spent Rs. 7 lakh to erect the iron garden wire fencing mesh and has removed the metal sheets that earlier acted as a fence. The metal sheets had fallen at most places due to wind and heavy rain and people could easily enter the structure at any given point of time.

The fate of the dilapidated building is, however, yet to be decided as there is a raging debate on whether the building should be demolished and reconstructed or restored by using modern conservation techniques.

After a portion of the building collapsed due to heavy rains in August 2012 killing four persons, the MCC had erected the metal sheets to prevent people from entering the building. The vendors, who had occupied the building, were accommodated on the front side of the structure as a temporary arrangement.

Over the years, miscreants removed the metal sheets at places and entered the building to urinate and also to dump garbage. Naturally, the entire premises became a public toilet and a haven for nefarious activities during nights.

Also, the broken metal sheets were marring the beauty of the century-old-building built close to Mysore Palace. The building was constructed to commemorate the visit of the Viceroy and the Governor-General of British India, Lord Lansdowne during the reign of Chamaraja Wadiyar. The Lansdowne Building was constructed on November 19, 1892. He was the second Viceroy to visit Mysore after restoration of administrative powers to Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Construction of the Lansdowne Bazaars, as it was called then, was among the series of celebrations held to receive the Viceroy. It is in mixed Indo-European style which was described later by Lord Curzon as “A picturesque two-storeyed range of bazaars.”

After the displaced building tenants complained about the mess created inside the historic structure, the MCC has now erected the fence in front side as well as the sides to check people from going inside the weak structure which may collapse anytime.

The fencing work was carried out by Manjunath, Development Officer, Zone-6 based on the instruction of MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde. The height of the mesh is five feet and the total length is 700 meters.