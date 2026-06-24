Last rites held under tight Police security 
News

Last rites held under tight Police security 

June 24, 2026

T.N. Pur family’s suicide pact over harassment 

Mysuru: The last rites of three persons of a family, who committed suicide after consuming poison at their residence in Hale Kempaiahnahundi village of T. Narasipur taluk over harassment by a youth, was performed at the family’s farm land in the village yesterday.  

The tragedy had come to light on Monday morning when relatives discovered the bodies of Shivanna, his wife Nagarathna and their daughter Rakshitha at their newly constructed house on Kempaiahnahundi Main Road. 

Post-mortem was performed yesterday at MMC&RI mortuary in city yesterday and bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased persons, who shifted the bodies to the village in an ambulance.  

By the time the bodies arrived at the village, relatives and Uppara community leaders, who had arrived from various villages, had prepared to perform the   last rites. 

Later, the last rites of Shivanna, Nagarathna and Rakshitha were performed near the newly constructed house on the five guntas land belonging to Shivanna.  

Police had provided tight security as a precautionary measure. 

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