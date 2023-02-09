Last session of current Assembly from tomorrow

February 9, 2023

CM to present State budget on Feb. 17

Bengaluru: The last Legislature session of the current Karnataka Assembly will commence from tomorrow (Feb.10).

The session is the Budget session as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds Finance Portfolio, will present the State budget on Feb. 17.

The Budget session will get off to a start with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint session of the State Legislature at Vidhana Soudha tomorrow morning. The session is likely to go on till Feb.24, with CM Bommai set to present the 2023-24 Budget on Feb.17, which is also the last budget to be presented by the Government in the current term of the Assembly, with the State going to polls in a couple of months.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress and JD(S) are getting ready to take on the Government on many issues which chiefly include Santro Ravi case, 40 percent commission charges levelled by Karnataka State Contractors Association, recruitment scams, rampant corruption charges in transfer and postings, failure on all fronts etc.

The reported remarks made by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy targeting the Brahmin community too is likely to take the session by storm.