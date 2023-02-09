DC calls for ensuring maximum poll percentage

February 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has called upon officials to ensure at least 90 percent polling in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He was speaking at a meeting on poll preparations and SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) activities at ZP Hall here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for carrying out voter awareness campaigns, Dr. Rajendra said that the final electoral rolls has been prepared and all eligible voters should verify the list for finding out their names. Pointing out that SVEEP Committee should expand its activities, he underlined the need for carrying out campaigns at public joints such as Railway Stations, Bus Stands and other prominent places. Noting that all departments should actively involve in voter awareness, the DC said that publicity materials must be kept ready at all tourist destinations and other popular spots.

Stating that SVEEP theme song is ready, the DC said that the song must be widely publicised through garbage collection vehicles and other means of communication, such as LED in all the 256 Gram Panchayats and other urban areas.

Instructing the officials to find out the reason for low turnout, he said that plans must be evolved for ensuring a high turnout in all booths. Stating that it must also be ensured that the physically challenged, transgenders and Adivasis are not kept out of polling process, Dr. Rajendra said officials must be ready to convince such groups which give open call for mass poll boycott citing various issues.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri called upon officials and staff to utilise social media for carrying out awareness. Stating that women self-help group meetings must be engaged in awareness campaigns, she said meetings must also be held with apartment residents and Residents Welfare Associations in localities.

Stressing on the need to educate the public that voting is their right, Gayatri said that officials must document every activities. Pointing out that there are tribal hamlets in four taluks of the district, she said it should be ensured that all eligible voters possess Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) and that no voter is left out of the electoral rolls. Noting that there are 2,905 polling booths in the district, she directed the officials to set up Ethnic polling booths for Adivasis and Sakhi booths for women. All Government vehicles must be pasted with stickers on voter awareness, she added.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram and others were present.