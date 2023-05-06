Ban Orders from 6 pm on May 8 till May 10

May 6, 2023

Dry days from 6 pm on May 8 till midnight on May 10

Also, from midnight on May 12 to midnight on May 13

Mysore/Mysuru: With just four days left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has issued ban orders that will come into force from 6 pm on May 8 and will remain in place till May 10 until the election process ends.

The orders have been issued as per the powers bestowed with the DC under Section 144 of the Cr.PC and will be enforced across the district and the 11 Assembly Constituencies that come under it. Except for the voters of that particular Constituency, others must leave the locality, the order said.

This Section restricts the assembly of more than five people in an area and is typically implemented to prevent a breach of peace. There will be a prohibition on rallies and public meetings or even small meetings. No activities will be allowed within 100 metres of polling booths.

No posters, flex banners or other publicity materials will be allowed near the polling booths. Carrying or storing lethal weapons, swords, knives, sticks, mace, guns, explosives, sharp metal objects, stones and any other objects that could pose a threat to human lives has been restricted. Processions, even if they are on a smaller scale, have also been banned.

Outlets like photocopy shops, book stalls and cyber cafes within 100 metres of the polling booths shall be closed during the election period. These measures have been put in place to maintain the sanctity of the election process and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

People have been prohibited from burning effigies, public display of cut-outs and the display of faces of leaders.

Open canvassing in favour of any leader through songs, music and group performances favouring any political party or a candidate has been barred. Transportation and storage of explosives in quarries are prohibited during the election period.

Supporters of parties and candidates and the general public have been barred from making defamatory speeches or playing songs or carrying symbols and signs that result in the character assassination of the rival candidates. In other words, any activity that will disturb public peace and the tranquillity of the polling station has been banned.

The restrictions, however, will not be applicable for any procession to cremate or bury the dead, religious processions and COVID-related activities. Even the Police, election officers and the allied staff working to ensure a smooth election have been exempted from restrictions. The exemption has been accorded as long as they comply with the Model Code of Conduct.

The area around 100 metres of the polling booth is declared sensitive and carrying of mobile phones, cordless phones, satellite phones or any electronic items has been restricted except in the case of officers and staff who have special permission and who are authorised to do so.

Any violations will be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of law, the DC said. In a related order, the DC has also postponed all kinds of shandies, jatras and festivals that have been scheduled on May 10, the polling day. This is to ensure smooth polling and to maintain order as per the directives issued by the Election Commission of India.